15,830 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Katamaran Capital LLP

Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $181.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.