Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,579 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Nutrien worth $41,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

