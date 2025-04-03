SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP opened at $271.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.78. The stock has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

