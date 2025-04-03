Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $543.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $229,162.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,594.43. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

