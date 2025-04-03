Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $568,000 in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Irth Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,883,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Papa Johns International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after acquiring an additional 603,650 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 327,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,845,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,870,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

