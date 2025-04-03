D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading 3.5% Higher – What’s Next?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.87. 19,625,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 83,101,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 2,778,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $17,060,382.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,278,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,891,144.32. The trade was a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071,206 shares of company stock valued at $46,758,181 over the last three months. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645,039 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

