StoneX Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,513 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

