Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Billion Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,558,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Welltower worth $1,707,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 29.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,114,000 after purchasing an additional 285,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WELL opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

