S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $508.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.02. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

