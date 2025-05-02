South Plains Financial Inc. Makes New $138,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $239.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

