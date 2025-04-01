De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 1,897,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.8 days.
De Grey Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DGMLF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. De Grey Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.
De Grey Mining Company Profile
