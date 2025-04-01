De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 1,897,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.8 days.

De Grey Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DGMLF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. De Grey Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

De Grey Mining Company Profile

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

