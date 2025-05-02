21,682 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Freestone Grove Partners LP

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,133.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $555.59 and a 52-week high of $1,142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $964.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $914.74.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,099,708.80. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,181 shares of company stock valued at $153,232,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,072.12.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

