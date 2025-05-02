Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $23.36 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 331,360 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Headland Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $185.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,859.84. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. The trade was a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,440 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.