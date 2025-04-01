Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New $23.09 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,000. GE Vernova accounts for 1.6% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. State Street Corp boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,720,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,978,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,257,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.0 %

GEV opened at $305.92 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion and a PE ratio of 55.02.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.