Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $28.51 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total value of $1,486,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,795,295.48. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

PM stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.88 and a 12-month high of $172.03. The firm has a market cap of $264.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

