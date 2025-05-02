1248 Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Eaton comprises about 0.6% of 1248 Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,582,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 42,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Eaton by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,421,000 after purchasing an additional 429,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Eaton by 3,508.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 390,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.22.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $302.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

