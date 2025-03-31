HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $210.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

