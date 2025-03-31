Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,955,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 411,831 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $840,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

AMD opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.68. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

