JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

