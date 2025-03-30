Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 907,260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,388,000 after buying an additional 764,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,599,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after buying an additional 276,698 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,377.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 259,716 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.37 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0536 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

