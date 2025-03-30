BMO Capital Markets Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$70.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.23.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$48.65 on Thursday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$47.16 and a 1-year high of C$102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.51.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

