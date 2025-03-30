Head to Head Review: PPL (NYSE:PPL) versus Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PPL alerts:

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. PPL pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out -11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 3 7 1 2.82 Hawaiian Electric Industries 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PPL and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PPL presently has a consensus price target of $35.27, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than PPL.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PPL and Hawaiian Electric Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $8.46 billion 3.11 $888.00 million $1.21 29.51 Hawaiian Electric Industries $3.22 billion 0.60 $201.13 million ($12.67) -0.88

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 10.49% 8.88% 3.11% Hawaiian Electric Industries -35.38% 11.12% 1.19%

Volatility & Risk

PPL has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PPL beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States Armed Forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a federally chartered savings bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.