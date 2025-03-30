Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

TITN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 4.4 %

TITN stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $399.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Titan Machinery news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,221.68. The trade was a 2.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

