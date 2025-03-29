KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.17 and traded as high as C$8.17. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 16,977 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

