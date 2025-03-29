Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.78 and traded as high as $50.45. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 32,261,211 shares traded.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
