Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.78 and traded as high as $50.45. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 32,261,211 shares traded.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.