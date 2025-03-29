Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.10. Bowl America shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.
Bowl America Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.26.
Bowl America Company Profile
Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bowl America
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.