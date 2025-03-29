Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVOK shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.49. The stock has a market cap of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

