ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 205,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 253,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000.

About ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

