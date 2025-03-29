HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Sells 412 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 412 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $11,053.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE HCA opened at $342.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.56. The company has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $840,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,461,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,727,000 after purchasing an additional 489,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after buying an additional 476,756 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 463,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

