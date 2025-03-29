NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Performance
NSFDF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.47. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile
