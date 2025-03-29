Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

