Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 282 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Realty Income by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of O opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

