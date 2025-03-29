Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.17% of Welltower worth $134,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,943,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,565,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,773,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,314,000 after buying an additional 589,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.46.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.