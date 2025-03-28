TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TJX. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.55. 4,003,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.19. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

