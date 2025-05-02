Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 82.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE D opened at $54.81 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.