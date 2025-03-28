Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 903.42 ($11.70) and traded as high as GBX 905 ($11.72). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 898 ($11.63), with a volume of 299,885 shares trading hands.
Law Debenture Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 903.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 892.56.
Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Law Debenture had a net margin of 69.85% and a return on equity of 15.91%.
Law Debenture Increases Dividend
About Law Debenture
LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.
