Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,743 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $198,051,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Truist Financial by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,031,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 999,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,901,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,892,000 after buying an additional 807,648 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.16.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

