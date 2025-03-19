Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.62% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,139,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,936,000 after buying an additional 732,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,904,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,094,000 after buying an additional 520,373 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,335,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after buying an additional 480,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 1,285,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,488 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.97.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

