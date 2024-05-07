Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 95050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Radius Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Radius Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.