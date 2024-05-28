SingularityNET Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $948.40 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001370 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $948.40 million and approximately $93.97 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,217.03 or 1.00015070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011669 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00112721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,409,457,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,409,457,782.4831078 with 1,283,425,719.163369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.94314381 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $61,053,039.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

