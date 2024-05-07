DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0124

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $210.23 million and $50.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,599.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.03 or 0.00770504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00128718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00042871 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00061777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00205023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00102420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,994,592,922 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

