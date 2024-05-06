TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,370 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,727. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $920.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $75.60.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.20% and a return on equity of 1,059.66%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.598 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 103.88%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

