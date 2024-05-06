TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.51. 326,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

