TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 491 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MOAT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 747,200 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

