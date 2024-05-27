Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,802,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Emory University acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,235,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,665,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.20. 222,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,853. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

