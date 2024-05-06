Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coupang by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock valued at $633,457,030 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.36. 10,844,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,095,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

