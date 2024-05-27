Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,210 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,271. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
