Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,647 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 380,959 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of UiPath worth $27,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PATH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.55 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

