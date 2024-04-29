Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Nayax Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYAX opened at $25.35 on Monday. Nayax has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $832.75 million, a P/E ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nayax will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

About Nayax

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nayax stock. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Nayax Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NYAX Free Report ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Nayax accounts for about 8.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.92% of Nayax worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.