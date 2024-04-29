Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Nayax Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NYAX opened at $25.35 on Monday. Nayax has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $832.75 million, a P/E ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nayax will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
