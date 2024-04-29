Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.050-18.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 18.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.05-18.25 EPS.

ROP stock opened at $526.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $435.49 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $574.58.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

